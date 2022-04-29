Yadagirigutta (Telangana): Four people were reported dead and several injured in a tragic building collapse in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district here on Friday. The rescue team is at work and they suspect several others stuck under the debris as the rescue operation continues. The injured have been sent to the Bhuvanagiri Area Hospital.

As per the reports, the two-story building comprising shops and residential houses collapsed this evening. The locals around said that the building is over 30 years old.

(More details awaited)