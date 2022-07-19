Kamareddy (Telangana): Five people were reported dead in an accident here between a lorry and an auto on Monday. The accident was reported from the Menoor village of the Madnoor Mandal in the Kamareddy district in Telangana. All five dead were passengers onboard the auto-rickshaw, while the drivers of both the lorry and the auto were severely injured.

So far the police have been able to ascertain the identities of two of the victims -- Krishna (17) from the Menoor village was a student of Madnoor Junior College, while Mahajan (50) was from the Bamli village in the Nanded district of Maharashtra. The other three victims are yet to be identified, while all of them have been shifted to the Bansuwada Area Hospital for postmortem.

The locals informed the police about the accident. The police have not yet identified the exact reason for the accident, though as informed by the locals, the autorickshaw was running on the wrong side of the road and therefore collided head-on with the lorry. The auto was entirely destroyed in the accident.

The lorry was reportedly travelling from Hyderabad to Gujarat. The police have taken cognisance of the accident while an investigation is underway.