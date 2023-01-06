Hyderabad: A bandh was observed in the district headquarters town of Kamareddy in Telangana on Friday following a call given by local farmers protesting against alleged inclusion of their agricultural lands in industrial zone in a draft master plan for the town. Shops and other commercial establishments remained closed as part of the shutdown. The bandh went off peacefully, a senior police official told PTI. Around 100 people, including farmers and workers and leaders of opposition parties, were taken into preventive custody and later let off, the official said. The Congress and BJP extended support to the bandh.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other party leaders called on the family members of a farmer who allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday reportedly fearing loss of his land. However, police said the farmer took the extreme step due to personal reasons. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy deputed two party teams to visit Kamareddy, party sources said. Hundreds of farmers held a protest in front of the Collector's office at Kamareddy on Thursday against the draft master plan.

The protesters, who asserted that they are not ready to part with their agriculture land, remained seated in front of the Collector's office for several hours. The agitators tried to remove the barricades put up near the Collector's office and a few of them were seen climbing the gate. The district administration had said the farmers can submit their objections in writing. State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who addressed a meeting of municipal officials in Hyderabad on Thursday, talked about the Kamareddy issue and said the government's endeavour is to serve the people effectively.

Observing that the master plan was still being drafted, he had suggested the authorities about the need to sensitise people that the plan can be changed as per people's opinion. Rama Rao had directed the municipal officials to listen to any objections from people during the preparation of the master plans. (PTI)