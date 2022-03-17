Mahabubnagar: In an inspirational story of profit and conservation, a man in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district is earning Rs 1 lakh from vegetable cultivation per acre of land by using drip irrigation thereby earning higher profits than paddy produce and also exploiting waste-water in the process.

Venkatreddy, a resident of Gudimalkapur village in Hanvada Mandal in Mahbubnagar district, said he has been cultivating vegetables including bitter gourd, bottle gourd, brinjal, sweetcorn, and ridge gourd on 2.5 acres of land on a rotational basis for four years and earns Rs 1 lakh from them a month. Venkatreddy said that he carries out the cultivation with the help of his wife without any laborers which save him some extra bucks.

The vegetable cultivation fetches him more returns as compared to farmers cultivating paddy on ten acres, he added. While earning higher profits, Venkatreddy also conserves water through drip irrigation using waste-water. He also follows the latest methods in farming and sells the yield at Mahbubnagar Vegetable Market. Venkatreddy said it takes 45 days for one crop.