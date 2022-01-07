Hyderabad: Vanama Raghava, son of TRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao and accused in a family suicide case that took place earlier this week in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district, was suspended from the party on Friday.

As per information, Raghava was suspended as per orders from TRS chief KCR. He is still absconding.

Condemning the incident, opposition parties, Left parties, and several associations on Friday called for a bandh in the Kothagudem constituency.

In contrast to media reports, however, it was discovered late on Thursday night that Raghava had not been arrested by the police, and instead was absconding. As per information, he escaped after the case was lodged against him and the police posted a notice at his home in Palvancha, directing him to appear before the ASP on or before 12.30 pm.

Raghava is accused in the suicide of businessman Naga Ramakrishna and his family. Before dying by suicide, Ramakrishna stated the reasons behind the act in a video. He alleged that he was committing the act because of Raghava.

The video surfaced on Thursday, said, "Many families had been destroyed due to Vanama Raghava. People could not live securely with these kind of people. Do not tolerate this kind of personality. Do not let him turn up as a politician. I could manage if asked the money or in the form of money (properties). But Vanama Raghava asked me what any husband could not hear. He asked me bring my wife to Hyderabad without children."

He had also mentioned the names of the mother and sister of the deceased, with whom the latter had a property dispute recently.

"He will not leave my wife and children if I die alone. That’s why I take my wife and children with me...My only wish is my debts should be clear after my death with the property that comes through my father. I want justice for all those who helped me. "

The tragic incident saw Naga Ramakrishna and his family members, including his wife Sri Lakshmi and their two daughters being immolated by being doused in early hours of Monday.

While Ramakrishna, his wife and daughter Sahitya died at the spot, their other daughter Sahiti has suffered 80 percent burns and is fighting for her life.

