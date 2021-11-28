Gandhari: A tragic incident took place in Kamareddy district where the doctor who tried to save the life of a patient who had a heart stroke also died of a heart attack along with the patient. The incident has shocked everyone in the district.

The patient identified as Sarju came from Gujjal Thanda from Gandhari Madal of Kamareddy district. The patient suffered a heart attack this morning and was admitted to a private nursing home by his family members. While undergoing treatment for heart ailment, he died on the spot. Unfortunately, while treating the patient, Dr. Laxman also had a massive heart attack and collapsed on the floor. Eventually, both the patient and doctor breathed their last in the same hospital.

Also Read: Watch: Swamiji dies of massive heart attack while giving speech on his birthday

The deceased doctor was working in Nizamabad General Hospital. However, he was running a private hospital in Gandhari Mandal.

Dr. Laxman's dead body was shifted to his hometown Mahabubabad.