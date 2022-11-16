Hyderabad: A police constable was arrested for allegedly threatening and sexually assaulting a woman here on Wednesday. The constable working in Special Branch of Hyderabad Police, and the woman, who was his neighbour in Saidabad area for the past eight years, developed "intimacy", police said.

However, in February 2021, the woman lodged a complaint against the constable after which a case was booked against him under relevant Indian Penal Code sections and he was suspended from the department, an official at Meerpet police station said. Around six months back, he was reinstated in the department.

In August this year, the constable went to the woman's house and threatened her that he will upload some videos of the woman in social media which he had earlier taken and allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said based on the complaint of the woman. On November 14, the constable again went to the woman's house and tried to molest her but she resisted his attempts. The woman lodged a complaint against the constable and a case was booked against him, the official added. (PTI)