Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be inaugurating the new facility of business incubator T-Hub here on June 28. The new building comes with a total built-up area of over 5.82 lakh square feet, which makes it the world's largest innovation campus, the second largest being Start-up Incubator Station F based in France, an official release earlier said.

Minister for IT KT Rama Rao on Sunday tweeted, "The best way to predict the future is to create it" - Lincoln. Delighted to announce that Hon'ble CM KCR Garu will be inaugurating the new facility of @THubHyd on 28th June giving a huge fillip to the Hyderabad Innovation ecosystem." Established in 2015, T-Hub (Technology Hub) is an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler based out of Hyderabad.

"This (T-Hub 2.0) will be a microcosm of the innovation ecosystem, which will house more than 2,000 startups, corporates, investors, academia, national and international ecosystem enablers," T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali said. In the last six years, T-Hub has evolved from being just a Start-up Incubator to an innovation hub.

It has helped to contribute immensely to the Indian innovation ecosystem by institutionalising innovation programmes for startups, corporations, and more and building a global innovation hub. T-Hub, which touched more than 1,800 startups through various programmes and initiatives has evolved from prototyping programmes to crafting institutionalised programmes to support the innovation journey of more than 600 multi-national corporates like Facebook, Uber, HCL, Boeing, Microsoft and Qualcomm, it had said\