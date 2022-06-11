Hyderabad(Telangana): Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao is all set to form a new national political party. It is learned that he has been leaning towards the name of Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) and the name might be registered soon. The new party by KCR would be announced in Delhi later this month. Party sources said that they might also ask for 'Car' as the symbol for the party.

According to sources, the Chief Minister on Friday held an emergency meeting at Pragati Bhavan on the new national alternative, presidential elections, monsoon sessions of the Legislative Assembly, and the latest political developments. He said that the decision would be taken at a meeting of the TRS State Working Committee on the 19th of this month.

"BJP atrocities have increased. The people of the country are waiting for an alternative political force because Congress has failed play the role of responsible opposition. The new party will play this role. The party will use the Presidential elections as a platform for the creation of an alternative national force. This is the right time to unite various political forces across the country and teach BJP a lesson by defeating the NDA candidate in the Presidential poll. From now onwards TRS will be more active in national politics," KCR said in a meeting.

"The Telangana regime and schemes are getting positive responses across the country. BJP is imposing restrictions on loans to impede development and welfare programs in the states. Let's face it. Let’s meet with like-minded parties and formulate a strategy. Let’s put pressure on the centre to lift sanctions. Be prepared for a legal battle for this,'' she added.

However, KCR made it very clear that he would remain the chief minister of the state but at the same time work for the country. Sources in the party said that, with the formation of BRS Hyderabad will also become a platform for national politics. Despite the proposal to declare TRS as a national party, KCR stated that there is a need to establish a new party instead.

It is learned that he has considered Jai Bharat, Naya Bharat, Bharat Rashtriya Samithi, etc as the possible name for the new national party. As per information, the Chief Minister had also sought the views of the ministers on the issue of party name and flag. If things go right then KCR might announce the formation of the new party before the BJP National Working Committee meetings in Hyderabad next month.