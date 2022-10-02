Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has fixed the 'muhurat' for announcing his national party at 1:19 pm on the auspicious occasion of 'Vijayadasami' on October 5, party sources said. The decision was taken at a meeting of state-level leaders at Pragathi Bhavan, the party headquarters in Hyderabad on Sunday. A decision was also taken to change the Telangana Rashtra Samiti name to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

On Vijayadashami day, the national party issue will be taken up for discussion at the party general body meeting to be held at 11 am. After the meeting gives its approval, KCR will announce the national party in the afternoon. The TRS chief held a meeting with Ministers, party district presidents and key leaders in Hyderabad on Sunday

On Dussehra, TRS MLAs, MPs, MLCs and the state executive committee will meet under the leadership of KCR and pass a resolution on the national party. TRS presidents of 33 districts have already urged KCR to form a national party.

The party would highlight the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana like 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers and 'Dalit Bandhu' (Rs 10 lakh grant to every Dalit household to start any business or trade) and question why such measures are not being implemented in the country.

The party would also raise questions as to why electricity has not been provided to all the villages in the country even 75 years after Independence and why welfare measures for the poor are being described as "freebies". TRS sources had earlier said Rao, also known as KCR, is contemplating entry into national politics with the launch of a national party.

His office had also stated in September that "very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its (national party) policies will take place". On September 5, Rao had announced that free power would be supplied to farmers across the country, if a non-BJP government was voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On September 12, the Chief Minister made some reference to the proposed national party for the first time while speaking in the Legislative Assembly. Last month, the TRS district unit presidents had called upon Rao to take a plunge into national politics to put an end to BJP's alleged anti-people rule at the Centre.

Rao, who had recently met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar in Patna, called for a "BJP mukt Bharat" (BJP-free India) blaming the national party's government at the Centre for the many ills plaguing the country. In his public meetings in the state last month, he had spoken about Telangana playing a vibrant role in national politics.

The TRS, in its foundation day event in April this year, had adopted a political resolution resolving that the party should play a key role in national politics for the wider interest of the country as the BJP is exploiting "communal sentiments" for its political convenience.