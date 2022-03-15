Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister KCR on Tuesday announced that the state government will take care of education expenses of medical students returning to the state from Ukraine.

The CM noted that the government would pay for the education of all the students, and that steps would be taken to ensure that all the students study medicine in the state. KCR's statement came during the discussion on the state budget in the Assembly.

"More than 20,000 Indian students were stranded in Ukraine. So far, over 710 Telangana students have been brought back to the state. They went to study medicine in Ukraine. The medicine course is completed there under Rs 25 lakh. Here they are asking for Rs 1 crore for the same. Those who could not spend such a large sum went to Ukraine to study MBBS. The Russia-Ukraine war has not yet stopped. A decision needs to be made on the future of the students, as conditions for going back to Ukraine‌ do not appear to be fair at present", the Chief Minister said.

He criticized the Centre not having a proper plan for the future of students returning from Ukraine, additionally directing Health Minister Harish Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take up the issue with the Central Government via a letter.

"We will write a letter to the Government of India in this regard. We will arrange for over 740 Telangana students to study medicine. We will take all measures to ensure that they do not stop studying in the middle of the course", he said.