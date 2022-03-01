Hyderabad: As part of his efforts to form an anti-BJP alliance, Telangana Chief Minister KCR is likely to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. He left for Delhi on Monday night with a special flight from Begumpet airport in Hyderabad.

Minister Srinivas Goud, MP Santosh Kumar, State Planning Commission vice-president Vinod Kumar and other officials accompanied KCR. The unexpected tour comes just a day after political strategist Prashant Kishor met KCR at his farmhouse at Erravelli. KCR has been meeting Chief Ministers of other states and party leaders to form a political alternative alliance at the national level.

This would be the first meeting between these two CMs. They will likely discuss an anti-BJP, anti-Congress alliance at the meeting. Apart from Delhi CM, leaders of several national parties along with retired IAS and IPS officers have also been invited to participate in the National Alternative Platform.

