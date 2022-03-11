Telangana CM KCR indisposed, undergoing tests
Published on: 31 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been hospitalised due to illness. According to reports, he went to Yashoda Hospital for a medical checkup as he fell sick on Friday morning. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) disclosed that KCR is undergoing heart and angio tests. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Yadadri tour has been cancelled as he is indisposed.
