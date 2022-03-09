Telangana: Keeping in view the aspirations of the unemployed youth, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that the State government will take up direct recruitment to fill up 80,039 posts immediately. The government has also decided to regularise services of 11,103 contract workers who are already working taking the total recruitment to 91,142 posts in various departments in Telangana. A notification will be issued shortly.

Making an announcement amidst the thumping of benches in the Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister stated that the upper age limit for direct recruitment would be relaxed by 10 years, to enable more unemployed to become eligible to compete in the proposed recruitment. Accordingly, except for uniformed services like police, the upper age limit for all other posts will be 44 years for OC, 49 years for SC, ST, BC, 54 years for Physically handicapped, and 47 years for ex-Servicemen.

Chandrashekhar Rao explained that since the State formation, the State government has notified 1,56,254 posts for recruitment, out of which 1,33,942 posts have been filled up. The remaining 22,312 posts are under the recruitment process. “Further, the Telangana government, as a policy, has decided that henceforth there will not be any more contractual appointments,” he declared amidst cheers from the legislators.

As a policy decision, the State government will determine in advance and notify the direct recruitment vacancies that would be filled every year. Accordingly, strict instructions have been issued by the Chief Secretary to all the Secretaries and Heads of Departments to regularly update the vacancy position in their respective departments. Then a recruitment calendar will be announced annually. All the departments will immediately give indents to the concerned recruiting agencies for the issue of notifications. The notifications will be issued with suitable gaps to facilitate aspiring candidates to compete in various examinations.

He also informed the division of the vacancies: 18,334 posts in the Home Department, 13,086 posts in the School Education Department, 12,755 posts in the Health and Family Welfare Department, 7,878 posts in the Higher Education Department, and 4,311 posts in the BC Welfare Department. 3,560 in Revenue Department, 2,879 in SC Development Department, 2,692 in Irrigation-Command Area Development, 2,399 in Tribal Welfare Department, 1,825 in Minority Welfare Department, 1,598 in Forestry, Environment, Science and Technology, 1,455 in Panchayati Raj-Rural Development Department and 1,221 in Labor-Employment Creation Department.

1,146 posts in the Ministry of Finance, 895 in the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare, 859 in the Ministry of Municipal and Urban Development, 801 in the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperation, 563 in the Ministry of Transport-R&B, 386 in the Ministry of Justice, 353 in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, 343 in the Ministry of General Administration and 233 in the Ministry of Industries and Commerce. , 184 in the Culture Department, 136 in the Planning Department, 106 in the Civil Supplies Department, 25 in Legislature, 16 in posts Energy. A total of 80,039 posts will be replaced, KCR said in its statement.

The government has also announced vacancies to be filled from Group-1 to Group-4. Appointments will be made for Group-1(503), Group-2 (582), Group-3 (1,373), and Group-4 (9,168) posts . According to the local cadre, 39,829 posts will be filled at the district level, 18,866 at the zonal level, 13,170 at the multi-zonal level, and 8,174 at the remaining departments and universities.

The government has also revealed the details of the posts to be filled by the district. 39,829 vacancies will be filled in 33 districts of the state. Those details can be seen in the table below.