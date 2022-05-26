Bengaluru (Karnataka): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met the former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Devegowda in Bengaluru today. KCR's visit to Bengaluru comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a day-long visit to Telangana to attend an event at the completion of 20 years of the establishment of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad.

This is the second time that the Telangana Chief Minister skipped meeting PM Modi breaching the protocol at the airport. CM KCR left in a special aircraft from the Begumpet airport two hours earlier, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi had landed.

"We've discussed national & Karnataka politics issues. There'll be a change at the national level & nobody can stop it...Tribals, farmers & poor aren't happy in the country. Industries are getting closed, GDP is crashing, inflation is rising & Rupee's value is falling," Telangana CM KCR said.

Meanwhile, JDS leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said, "Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao is working for an alternative front, he is meeting several leaders & visiting various states. He wants to save the country and bring change in the interest of the nation & the poor people."

This is the second visit since February. He was accompanied by party MP J Santosh Kumar, four MLAs and other party leaders. During the meeting with KCR, Gowda's son and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy were among those present at Gowda’s Padmanabhanagar residence.

"CM of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao visited me at my residence today. We exchanged views on various topics of national importance. It was a candid and cordial meeting," tweeted former PM and JDS leader Devegowda.

This is not the first time that KCR met the veteran leader. They had a meeting in 2019 as well. Meeting with former PM HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy of JD(S) is said to be a part of the Telangana CM's ongoing tour to rally the third front or like-minded parties against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On the other hand, KCR will leave for Ralegan Siddhi from Bengaluru where he will meet social activist Anna Hazare tomorrow. From there, he will go to Shirdi for Sai Baba's darshan and will then return to Hyderabad.

KCR had hinted at floating a national party at the 20th formation day celebrations of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). His action is viewed in political circles as a symbolic protest against the Modi government's discrimination against Telangana.