Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy kicked up a major controversy on Monday when he said that Telangana Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had "Bihari DNA" in him and was running the state with "Bihari officers" like chief secretary Somesh Kumar and acting DGP Anjani Kumar.

Reddy's statement is in a similar tone as that of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi who recently triggered a controversy by stating that "Bhaiyyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi cannot come and rule in Punjab".

"The ancestors of KCR belonged to Bihar, which he himself had admitted in an interview to a television channel in 2008 and that they had migrated to Telangana. KCR, who used to bank on his welfare schemes to win elections, is now taking the help of a political strategist from Bihar Prashant Kishore," Reddy said.

"The top post in state administration, that of the chief secretary has been given to Somesh Kumar who is from Bihar and in charge director general of police Anjani Kumar is also from Bihar. Municipal administration principal secretary Arvind Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Sultania among others holding important portfolios in the state administration are from Bihar. Are Telangana not eligible for IAS and IPS?" he said.

Reddy said the the "Bihari gang" was brought to Telangana by CM KCR. "If the government would have run according to the aspirations of Telangana activists, martyrs families, Dalits, farmers, women, tribals, and minorities, KCR would have been made the chief minister for the third time. But now there is no chance for him to get the CM chair again as Telangana people are angry." he said.

