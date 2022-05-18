Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao felicitated 110-year-old Padma Shri Thimmakka, a prominent environmentalist from the state of Karnataka who changed her life to be one with nature. KCR took Thimmakka to the Rural and Urban Progress Implementation Review Meeting and introduced her to the ministers and other political leaders. CM there felicitated Thimmakka with a memento.

Thimmakka said that CM KCR is working very hard for the development of Telangana. She expressed happiness that the state is leading the country in the fields of agriculture, forestry, etc. "Greenery is good for nature. The government itself is committed to the tree planting program, and the commitment to plant and protect plants every year is a testament to KCR's responsible thinking of nature," said Thimmakka.

Thimmakka, who blessed MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, who is continuing the Green India Challenge program, lauded him for continuing the plant heritage. "Despite the lack of facilities, I and my husband were the only ones planting seedlings for so many years," said Thimmakka.

Thimmakka expressed happiness that the plant service rendered by Santosh with the inspiration of KCR is wonderful to reach crores of people. She said that she had taken a word from MP Santosh that he would not stop the tree planting program despite all the difficulties. On her 111th birthday on June 28th, it was announced that the award presented by the Thimmakka Green Foundation would be presented to MP Santosh this year. Later, she and Santosh planted a tree at Pragati Bhavan.

