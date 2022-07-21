Kothagudem: In a shocking incident, a Class 10 student allegedly died by suicide after posting the date on Instagram as his parents did not buy him a cellphone in Yellandu area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Wednesday. Shivalokesh, 14, alias Sonu, was found hanging inside his house while the family members were away.

His grandfather, who found his grandson hanging, rushed him to the hospital where doctors confirmed him brought dead. It is said that Shiva used to be very active in social media said his friends. He even sent birthday wishes to one of his friends. According to his friends, "Shiva had posted his date of death on his Instagram Bio as July 20," they added. It is being said that the teenager took the extreme step after his parents did not buy him a new cellphone.

Also read: Medical student commits suicide in Rajasthan