Rajgarh (Rajasthan): The wife of Telangana CID DG Govind Singh died while the senior IPS officer suffered injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Rajasthan on Monday. The mishap happened in the Rajgarh area of the state.

The SUV, a TUV Mahindra, overturned on Ramgarh-Tanot road. While Singh's wife Sheela died in the accident, two people including the DG and his driver were injured and are being treated at a hospital in Jaisalmer. While the officer is stable, the driver's condition is said to be critical.

The couple was on their way back from Mateshwari Tanot Rai Mandir in Jaisalmer when the accident took place at around 2:45 pm near the temple of Ghantiali Mata in Ramgarh. Sources told ETV Bharat that DG Singh and his driver were shifted to the Government Jawahar Hospital located at the district headquarters.