Choutuppal(Telangana): Police have arrested a 25-year-old man accused of brutally raping and murdering a tribal woman at Toopranpet in Choutuppal zone in Telangana on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Harish Goud (25), a resident of the Sangareddy district, working in the Cement‌ Brick manufacturing industry, observed for 3-4 days that the victim's husband use to go to work at 8 am and returned only by evening, in between the victim's used to be alone at the Harsha godown, where she is staying with her husband, said a police official.

"On May 9th evening as the victim came out of her room to use the washroom, the accused who already waiting for her tried to force himself upon her. As the victim opposed the move, he attacked her with a wooden log making her unconscious, and then raped her. Minutes after, when the woman gained her consciousness, he again assaulted and raped her," said the police official

The woman's husband working as a security guard in a nearby school returned in the evening and didn't find his wife. Later, he found her lying in a pool of blood in a haystack near his house. He immediately called his brother-in-law and informed him about the incident.

As the police received the information, a police team reached the spot on Monday night along with the dog squad which helped them in gathering clues and pieces of evidence. Later, the post-mortem was conducted at the Government hospital in Choutuppal revealing that she was raped and then killed.

Soon five teams were formed to nab the accused and within 24 hours police succeeded in it.

Also Read: Parents allege rape of infant in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police say 'probe is on'