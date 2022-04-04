Hyderabad: Chief Minister KCR went to Delhi on Sunday evening on a special flight from Begumpet Airport here. The CM was accompanied by his wife Shobha, his daughter, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Planning Commission vice-president Boinapalli Vinodkumar, and TRS parliamentary party leader K Keshavarao and others.

KCR's Delhi visit has taken precedence in the wake of widespread concerns over the paddy procurement issue in Telangana. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi. The CMO had already sought appointments from the offices of the Prime Minister and Union minister.

Read Also: Piyush Goyal slams TRS over paddy procurement in Rajya Sabha

If it was not possible, then CM would garner the support of different political parties on the issue, said sources. It has also been learned that during the Delhi visit, the CM and his wife will also undergo medical tests. TRS has announced various agitational programs beginning Monday up to April 11 to put pressure on the Centre over the procurement of para-boiled rice. However, after the CM's Delhi, it is not clear what will be the outcome of the proposed agitation in Telangana, said party sources.