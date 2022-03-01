Hyderabad: The 2022-23 Budget session of Telangana Legislature would begin on March 7. The state cabinet would meet on March 6 to approve the budget and Finance Minister T Harish Rao would present it on March 7, an official release said on Monday.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) would decide on the duration of the session, it said. The Secretary to the state legislature has issued separate letters intimating that the Assembly and Council sessions would commence on March 7. The upcoming budget session is a continuation of the last session that was adjourned sine die on October 8, 2021 without being prorogued. This has led to speculation that the customary Governor address on the occasion of Budget session may not take place this year.

Finance Minister Rao will present the Budget for 2022-23 on the same day in the Legislative Assembly. Legislative Affairs Minister Prashant Reddy is likely to introduce the budget in the council. The state's annual budget for the coming financial year is to be approved by the end of March. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would approve the state budget at Pragati Bhavan at 5 pm on March 6.

According to constitutional provisions, the governor should address the sessions of the first meeting each year. However, government sources said that "the governor would not address the members of both the houses during the budget session as these sessions are a continuation of the adjourned sessions last October."

Article 176(1) of the Constitution of India enjoins that the Governor shall address both the Houses assembled together at the commencement of the first session after each general election to the Assembly and at the commencement of the first session of each year, and inform the Legislature of the causes of its summons.