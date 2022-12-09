Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A 12 year old girl student of Rajkumar College, Raipur, died after allegedly falling during rehearsal for a dance program at the college premises. However, the principal refuted rumours on her fatal fall, clarifying that the girl succumbed due to food stuck in her windpipe. It was of no avail though she was immediately shifted to a hospital.

The parents of the deceased student were informed about the incident. Although the unfortunate incident took place on Tuesday, the post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday. A doctor deputed at the college said that before coming for rehearsal, the student had taken food. While rehearsing, she complained of a breathing problem.

The 12 year old student's death triggered rumours as it happened at the famous Rajkumar College. According to some historians, the institution was established by Sir Andrew in 1892. Earlier this reputed English medium school was in Jabalpur which was later shifted to Raipur. The girl belongs to Adilabad, Telangana.

Read: Chhattisgarh student dies by suicide, alleges harassment by two teachers

Principal of the college, Colonel (retired) Avinash Singh said, "On Tuesday night at around 8.45 pm while rehearsing for an annual dance program, the child became unconscious and slumped on the ground. The authority from the school management admitted the child to Swapnil Hospital and later she was shifted to Ramkrishna Hospital. But unfortunately, the student died while undergoing treatment. We will not divulge the name and class in which the child was studying due to our privacy policy. Medical investigation in the matter is underway."

"Meanwhile, I was told by the parents of the child that food was stuck in the windpipe of the victim which led to her death. Rumors about her death due to falling on the stage while rehearsing or suffering from some previous ailment were false," the principal added.

SHO of Azad Chowk police station, Dipesh Jaiswal said, "The post-mortem examination of the child has been conducted. We are waiting for the report. Doctors told us the food was stuck in the windpipe of the child. The student belonged to Adilabad district in Telangana."