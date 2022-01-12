Mahbubnagar (Telangana): Telangana state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that the protest will continue until the Government Order (GO) 317 that concerns introducing a zonal system in the allocation of jobs is revoked.

Sanjay participated in the meeting held in Mahbubnagar protesting against the GO 317 in support of Teachers and employees. The meeting was attended by BJP leaders Muralidhar Rao, Jitender Reddy, Etela Rajender, DK Aruna and others.

"There is strong opposition to JO 317 brought by the Telangana government. It should be revoked. The protest will continue until the GO 317 is revoked," said Sanjay.

The BJP state chief said, "There will be an investigation on corruption charges on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. As he is scared of investigation he is going for national alliances. It doesn't matter how many coalition CM KCR make, he has to go to jail at any cost."

Sanjay criticized the KCR for opening up to a new drama called "Third Front" as soon his corruption was exposed.

He said that the Communist Party of India (Marxist), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which opposed the formation of a Telangana state, is meeting Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

He further said that CM KCR is more dangerous than COVID Virus.

"The movement against JO 317 would be intensified and a huge public meeting would be held in Hyderabad soon once COVID restrictions are lifted," he added.

