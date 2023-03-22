Jogulamba Gadwal (Telangana): With the fuel prices hitting the roof, people are looking for an alternative mode of transportation. Beechupalli, an auto driver by profession and a native of Bonkuru village under Undavalli mandal in Jogulamba Gadwala district of Telangana has come up with an electric auto.

A commerce graduate Beechupalli thought that it was not possible for him to afford a new electric auto. He did not have enough money to purchase a battery-operated auto. So, he started developing an electric auto from old spares. Finally, he achieved the breakthrough.

Bechupalli made the three-wheeler for just Rs 80,000. It was a dream come true for him. Not finding a suitable job, he began eking out his livelihood by operating an auto-rickshaw in Kurnool district of the state.

After developing the auto, he started working on a low-cost battery-operated four-wheeler. His newly developed electric car showcased at Youth Carnival held in Hyderabad recently, received widespread appreciation.

Beechupally purchased old spare parts for the Maruti 800. Four batteries, a DC motor, a 48-watt controller, and other devices were assembled together. The electric car was ready in just one day. The manufacturing cost was a mere Rs 1.20 lakh.

Beachupally claimed, "The electric car developed by me is safe for travelling. The lead-acid batteries don't explode. A 1000-watt DC motor can haul up to five quintals of weight. At least 10 people can travel in the car up to 70 to 80 kilometers on a single charging. It takes six hours to fully charge the batteries. Operating a car at a speed of 40 km per hour will give good mileage. The charging cost is only Rs 20 to 30 rupees."