Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A 'honey-trapped' Telangana Army Major posted in Uttar Pradesh filed a case with Cantonment police station against a lady blackmailer in Lucknow on Thursday. The accused woman got cozy with the Army Major through social media. When the friendship between the duo deepened, the Major allegedly shared vital information and supported her financially. But the relationship between them turned sour when she demanded more money.

The Army officer's refusal to part with the money angered his woman friend who then began harassing the Major by sending email messages containing the vital information shared by him in the past to the official ID of Indian Army. Alarmed over this and finding himself honey-trapped, the Major filed a case with Cantonment police station in Lucknow.

"We have registered a case as per the directive of the court. After informing the higher-ups in the Army, probe into the matter has begun," said a police officer.

The Army officer hailing from Bachupally in Telangana while preparing for the PG NEET exam 2021, came in contact with the woman friend Sakshi alias Chandana Jain through social media in December 2020. Sakshi also introduced herself to the Army officer, stating that she also belonged to Punjagutta in Telangana.

When Sakshi learnt that the Army officer's friend was preparing for the NEET examination then she assured the officer all possible help to him in cracking the PG entrance exam. She said that she had a clout and enjoys good ties with top ranking officials in the National Board Of Examinations in Medical Sciences. This way, Saskhi came closer to the Army officer, said sources.

Cantonment police station SHO Raj Kumar said, "The said officer has become a victim of honey-trap while staying in Lucknow. The victim originally belongs to Telangana and is posted as Major in the Indian Army. In the FIR the victim has mentioned that the confidential information was leaked by his female friend through social media. A case has been instituted in this regard and the matter is being investigated after informing the higher officials of the Army."