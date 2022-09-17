Hyderabad: Battle lines were drawn, guns raised, firing roared - these are long lasting memories of native warriors who stood up against limitless atrocities of the Nizam rule. They dared to rise in an armed struggle at a time when the State-sponsored Razakars struck terror, vandalised property and plundered villages. These warriors' valour in liberating the forts of Deshmukhs and Patels is memorable. The torture they underwent was heroic - hiding in forests, eating leaves and branches and withstanding harsh conditions.

The liberators confiscated lands from landlords and Jagirdars, distributed the same among the poor. From village to village, they spread the slogan that the farmer owns the land. They brought awareness among the people under the banner of Andhra Mahasabha at a time when, in Nizam's kingdom, Telugu had no place. Their land struggles laid foundation for land reforms across the country.

In 1946, many heroes like Chakali Ailamma, Ravi Narayana Reddy, Baddam Ella Reddy, Makhdoom, and Shoyabullah Khan, including the first immortal Doddi Komuraiah, ignited the spirit with their struggles. Almost four thousand people died in the armed struggle. They all fought against the Razakars. Although 118 people lost their lives in Bhairanpalli to the anarchy of the Razakars, none of them turned their backs. Finally, with the intervention of the Government of India, the Kingdom of Hyderabad came to an end on September 17, 1948. It has become an integral part of India. That is why September 17 has a special place in the history of Telangana.

"Ours is Bhuvanagiri area. My name is Mallaiah Gupta (97) I used to do small business in the mandi there. In 1942 oppression started during Nizam's rule. We formed a team with my friends to fight against those atrocities. With the cooperation of small traders in Mandi, we organized meetings to bring awareness among the people" said Jaini Mallaiah Gupta, who faced 16 cases in those days.

Guntakandla Picchi Reddy (97), who was imprisoned for 23 months in those days, said he had to study in Urdu only till 6th standard as there was no Telugu medium at that time. "Ours is Suryapet. The classes used to start with praying to Nizam Nawab. I stopped going to school because I couldn't bear it all. After hearing about the anarchy happening in the villages, I was attracted to the student movement,'' said Picchi Reddy, who was jailed for nearly two years after being caught with a grenade.

Dargya Nayak, 105 years, was arrested in a fight against Deshmukh. He is currently unconscious due to old age in his house at Dharmapuram Padmati Thanda, Devaruppula Mandal, Janagama District. Speaking to 'ETV Bharat' recently, he explained the moments of struggle. Battini Yadagiri Goud (89) used to secretly carry information to the liberators and warriors. Hailing from Yadadri is Pullaigudem of Atmakuru (M) Mandal of Bhuvanagiri district, Yadagiri carried food and information to revolutionary leaders Ravi Narayana Reddy, Puchalapalli Sundarayya and Baddam Ella Reddy.

Recalling those days, Adavar Lingu Bai (107) and Gopagoni Ramalingaiah (85) said there used to be no end to the anarchy perpetrated by the Razakars. Unable to bear the atrocities, many people fled to other remote places, they said.