Hyderabad (Telangana): Agastya Jaiswal has become the first boy in India to complete his Intermediate in both BiPC (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) and CEC (Civics, Economics, Commerce) as the intermediate results were declared on Tuesday in Telangana, he secured 81%. Previously the child prodigy had passed the intermediate examination in CEC from St Mary's college Yousufguda at the age of 11.

At the age of 14, in 2020 Agastya Jaiswal became the first youngest boy in India to complete graduation with BA -in Mass Communication and Journalism. He passed SSC at the age of 9. Agastya said, "My parents are my teachers; with the support and training of my parents Ashwani Kumar Jaiswal and Bhagyalaxmi Jaiswal, I have been overcoming challenges proving nothing is impossible. The intention is to complete intermediate in two streams, Bi.Pc and CEC were just to acquire knowledge, he added. He also said, “I am thankful to the Government of Telangana”.

Also read: Cojoined twins from Hyderabad pass Intermediate with first class marks

Agastya Jaiswal is a multifaceted child prodigy who can type alphabets A to Z in just 1.72 seconds. He is ambidextrous and can write with both hands, Agastya is also a national-level table tennis player and an international motivational speaker. Agastya Jaiswal is the younger brother of International table tennis player and youngest Research Scholar Naina Jaiswal. On this occasion, celebrations took place at Bhagyalaxmi Nivas, the residence of Naina Jaiswal and Agastya Jaiswal in Narayanguda.