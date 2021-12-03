Pathancheru (Telangana): What started as a quarrel between husband and wife over loss in business ended in tragedy as the couple died by suicide on Thursday night in the Pathancheru area of Sangareddy district.

Chandrakanth (38) and Lavanya(32) who hail from the Garlapalli village of the district, have settled in the RC Puram area near the BHEL unit for real estate business.

The couple had a heated argument on Thursday night over loss in business following which Lavanya left home along with their two children. Upset with his wife leaving home, Chandrakanth died by hanging himself to the ceiling soon after.

Upon receiving the news of her husband's death, Lavanya was shocked and died by suicide by jumping into a pond with the two children.

Police reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the pond. A case has been registered and investigation underway.