Hyderabad (Telangana): A 38-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack while playing badminton in an indoor stadium in Lallaguda police station limits, said the police. The deceased has been identified as Shyam Yadav, added the police. e was shifted to a local hospital but doctors declared him brought dead, as per the police.Yadav used to practise cricket and badminton every day after work.

"According to the Lalguda Circle Inspector Madhulatha, "We have not received any authentic information from any hospital yet. There is no case registered here. The incident occurred around 7:30 PM or 8:30 PM yesterday," said Lalaguda CI, Madhulatha.

"We had reached the spot but his friends had shifted him to the hospital. Upon further enquiry, we noticed that a person fell down while playing badminton and was shifted to the hospital. He was still breathing while being taken from the spot but we do not have any information on what happened later," he added.

Earlier, a youngster in Telangana suffered a heart attack and died while dancing at a wedding near Bhaina in Nirmal district of Telangana. According to the video footage which has surfaced on social media platforms, the youth was clearly seen dancing in a celebratory mode. While dancing to a popular song, the youngster suddenly collapsed and became unconscious. Those standing near him came to his aid and attempted to awaken him by rubbing his head, but all efforts were unsuccessful.

According to the reports, the deceased has been identified as Mutayam , a native of Maharashtra. He was dancing at a wedding reception in a wedding barat in Kubeer mandal of Nirmal District, Telangana. After his collapse youth was rushed to Bhainsa Area Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. As per doctors youth had suffered massive cardiac arrest.