Hyderabad: Three persons including a woman died on the spot when a tractor turned turtle after the driver suffered a heart attack near Sarvail village of Sansthan Narayanapur Mandal in Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday. Three more suffered injuries in this freak accident.

The victims included the tractor driver N Yellaiah (50) and laborers K Sitaram (35) and B Gowri (25). They were migrant laborers from Vijayanagaram in Andhra Pradesh and were working in a brick unit at Kankanalagudem in Sansthan Narayanpur Mandal.

The accident occurred when they were returning to the unit after unloading bricks at Narayanpur. The driver lost control over the tractor when he suffered a massive heart attack. Sitaram and Gowri, who were sitting beside the driver, were crushed when they came under the front portion of the tractor that carries the engine.

On getting information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to a government hospital at Choutuppal.

