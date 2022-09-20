Adilabad (Telangana): As many as 27 children were hospitalised due to food poisoning in Adilabad, said the officials on Tuesday. These children were taken to the hospital after they complained of nausea and vomiting.

"Yesterday night, 27 children from Kaga Nagar Minority Boys hostel Gurukul were admitted to a local hospital complaining of vomiting and nausea. A detailed inquiry has been ordered and we are investigating the matter," said District Magistrate, Adilabad Prabhakar Reddy.

As per reports, the tragic incident took place after the cooks avoided washing grains and rice before cooking due to a shortage of staff. Further investigations are underway.

In another incident from Uttar Pradesh, as many as 38 students from Kasturba Gandhi Awasiya Balika Vidyalaya in Hardoi complained of nausea and stomach ache after visiting a medical camp on Sunday.

The girls had gone to the Pihani Community Health Centre (CHC) health camp. Once they returned, they started feeling nauseous and complained of stomach aches. They complained of being given the wrong medicine in the hospital.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Swati Shukla told ANI that "32 children are feeling fine after the treatment, and have been sent back. While the remaining six children have been shifted to civil hospital for treatment."

SDM Shukla also said that the whole case is being monitored and the exact cause behind the incident will be investigated. "We will investigate what caused this, whether it was because of food poisoning or happened because of taking medicine," SDM Shukla said.