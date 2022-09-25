Sangareddy (Telangana): A case of gangrape has come to the fore from a suburban village in the Zaheerabad area here. The matter came to light after the victim was found in an unconscious and intoxicated state on Saturday morning in the suburbs of Zaheerabad-Didigi. The locals there took her to the Zaheerabad Police Station, where the police registered a case in the matter.

The victim was shifted to Sakhi Center in Sangareddy for treatment by the police officials. As informed by the officials, the victim is a 24-year-old married woman, originally from the Tirumalagiri Lal Bazar area of ​​Secunderabad. Police suspect that the woman was brought to Zaheerabad by the culprits in an auto where they gang-raped her.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman has two children and lives away from her husband with them. The rapists are still absconding while the police investigate the matter further. Zaheerabad DSP Raghu has refused to make any comments on the matter.