Hyderabad: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar opposition leader Tejaswi Yadav met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi Working President, Minister K.Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), a former minister from RJD Abdul Bari Siddiqui, MLC Sunil Singh, and former MLA Bhola Yadav have attended this meeting.

Meanwhile, Telangana CMO tweeted, "Bihar leader of opposition Tejaswi Yadav made a courtesy call on CM Sri K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad today."