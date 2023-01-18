New Delhi: Amid the ongoing IndiGo flight fiasco that has mired BJP leader Tejasvi Surya into a controversy, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday -- without directly naming Surya -- said that the 'passenger' opened the flight door by mistake and apologized for it immediately. Though there have been allegations of this unnamed passenger being Tejasvi Surya, there have been no official confirmations from the flight authorities or the leader or associated parties regarding the identity of this passenger.

In a statement on Tuesday, IndiGo had said a passenger traveling on flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on Dec 10, 2022, accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process. "The passenger immediately apologized for the action. As per SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks, which led to a delay in the flight's departure," it said. The airline declined to comment on the identity of the passenger.

A senior official at aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said the event was duly reported and that no safety was compromised. According to the official, it appears that by mistake, the Right Hand emergency exit got opened by a passenger while the aircraft was on the ground.

"The crew took note and resultantly, all appropriate airworthiness actions such as reinstalling of the door, pressurization check, etc. were carried out before the release of the aircraft for departure. No safety was compromised," the official added.