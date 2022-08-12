Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav left for Delhi on Thursday to hold talks with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi regarding the Cabinet expansion as well as sharing of ministerial berth among other Grand Alliance partners in the state. Tejashwi is expected to meet Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath at 5 pm on Friday evening.

Also read: Bihar: Congress MLA writes letter to Sonia Gandhi, requesting ministerial post

After the formation of the new Grand Alliance government in Bihar, its coalition partners comprising seven parties were holding discussions regarding the expansion of the Cabinet. In Bihar, Tejashwi was keeping a balance between all the Grand Alliance constituents for the formation of the new government in the state. Hence, when things were sorted out about the formation of the new government in Bihar, the Congress party, including others, submitted a letter of support to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav.