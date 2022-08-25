Patna: Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav clarified today regarding the raid on Urban Cubes Mall in Gurugram yesterday. He said that the mall on which CBI raided on Wednesday was not his mall.

"The mall in which CBI conducted raids is not mine. If I have a mall, I will donate half to the poor. The company was formed on 12 February 2021 under the rule of Modi Ji. My name is not there on the list of directors. If we were the director, we would have had a name on the list," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav clarifies on Gurugram Urban Cubes Mall raid

On Wednesday, the CBI raided the Urban Cubes Mall in Sector 71 of Gurugram and along with this, the CBI team also raided Golf View Corporate Tower in Sector 42 and Sector 65.

"Wrong news was played out in the media," he said and added, "I can say with confidence that not a single deed of mine was checked by the CBI," he added. Tejashwi also said that Lalu Prasad was the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009 and Railways got a benefit of 90000 crores. "Now after 15 years, the CBI has woken up and the raids were carried out on the day of proving our majority," he added.

Tejashwi also showed a video, in which Manohar Lal Khattar was praising the White Land Company. He said in a very aggressive manner that "when the channel is running by quoting sources, why do not they verify it? My image got damaged. Who will take the responsibility for that?" Tejashwi asked whether the CBI has the courage to interrogate Khattar and others.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav also attacked BJP regarding the CBI raids. The Deputy Chief Minister while challenging the BJP, said, put all the opposition leaders in jail, the people will fight for us. This cycle will continue and these people have come to shame us. He also targeted the media and said that journalists with some sources should not malign the name of Bihar. "This is Bihar, the public will fix everything," he added.