Patna: As Tejashwi Yadav turns 33 on Wednesday his journey from an avid cricketer to a mature politician is like a rollercoaster ride. He is the youngest deputy chief minister of India and attained this post at the age of 26 in 2015. Seven years down the line, he continued to be the deputy chief minister of Bihar. However, there was some pause in 2017 when he played the role of leader of the opposition in the Bihar legislative assembly.

In 2015, Lalu Prasad once said that Tejashwi Yadav is the most eligible CM face. His words may come true in days to come if everything falls into the right place. Many had raised their eyebrows on his future after he entered into politics but today he is the most successful politician of Bihar who calls the shots in RJD and leads the single largest party of Bihar.

Interestingly, Tejashwi's schooling ended after the ninth standard as he had focused himself on cricket being a member of the Delhi Daredevils IPL team from 2008 to 2012. He also used to play for Delhi as a member of the under-15 national championship. However, his life took a U-turn in 2015 when he became a member of the Bihar legislative assembly after winning the Raghopur seat in the Vaishali district followed by becoming deputy CM at the age of 26.

With an aim to repeat the feat of his father, Tejashwi's political future is long and even chief minister Nitish Kumar had once called him the future of Bihar. Lalu has already anointed Tejashwi as his successor though he has an elder son Tej Pratap Yadav. Tejashwi is considered a more mature leader in comparison to his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and that's the reason Lalu chose Tejashwi as his heir.

His advent into politics has changed many things in the party. RJD which was once considered a non-disciplined party, today the party workers are bound to be in discipline and the credit goes to Tejashwi who ensured changes in the party from top to bottom. Last year on December 9, 2021, Tejashwi tied the knot in Delhi with his childhood friend Alexis alias Rajshri. This would be the first occasion that Tejashwi will be celebrating his birthday with his wife.

RJD leaders and workers have planned to cut the cake in the party office. Posters and banners wishing Tejashwi happy birthday are already put up at every nook and corner of the city by his well-wishers. Tejashwi is different from Lalu. Unlike his father, who seldom keeps a mobile phone, Tejashwi uses social networking to galvanize the party, Tejashwi uses all such methods to get connected with the party workers and people of Bihar.

A tech-savvy young leader who keeps his Facebook account updated and uses Twitter for the latest information is a happy-going chap. He believes in social networking, unlike his father who once said ‘yeh IT-YT kya hota hai’.

Asked about the political journey of Tejashwi, RJD Rajya Sabha member, Manoj Jha while speaking to ETV Bharat said, “Among all the politicians I have interacted with in my career I find him in the rare breed of true politician who is very focused and committed. He generally looks at every critical issue or policy issue from multiple angles. He does not get carried away, besides that he is a very good listener and that actually tells me he has a great career ahead not only in the state of Bihar but even at national level.”

Finding any difference from his father, Jha further said, “I see him in the continuity, I don't find any difference at all. There is continuity and the challenges for Tejashwi Yadav are of different nature in comparison to Lalu Ji." Patna-based political expert Dr Sanjay Kumar echoed the same and said that Tejashwi has achieved a lot in a short span of time and he has a bright future ahead.

“Tejashwi has done excellent work and with every passing day, he is becoming mature. The way he handled the 2020 assembly poll in the absence of his father Lalu Yadav and emerged as the single largest party was really commendable. It proves that even in tough times, he has the calibre to perform well. The best thing about Tejashwi is that he makes decisions with a cool mind. Unlike his father who always believed in the MY (read Mulsim-Yadav) factor, he has changed the perception by making RJD an A to Z party, ”Dr Sanjay said.

He further said, “Tejashwi has a bright future ahead and no doubt, he is going to be the chief minister of state sooner or later. In a very short span of time, he has achieved a lot with his hard work and promptness.”