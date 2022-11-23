Patna: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Aditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav at their respective residences and praised the government's "good work" in Bihar. While the Sena leader said it was a "casual" visit, experts say the attempt is to galvanise north Indian voters, especially those from Bihar, in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

Aditya, a former minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra first met Tejashwi at his 10, Circular Road residence. The meeting lasted for around half an hour. Soon after meeting Tejashwi, he went to 1 Aney Marg, the official residence of the Chief Minister to meet Kumar.

“We have been talking to each other for a long time and the work of Tejashwi and Nitish in Bihar is commendable. Both are doing great work in the state. Development is very much visible in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish and Tejashwi. Impressed with the work they have done, I have come here to meet both of them,” Aditya Thackeray said after meeting Nitish.

Aditya who is also the sitting MLA from Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai earlier served as Tourism and Environment minister in the MVA government led by his father Uddhav Thackeray. “We spoke about several issues like the environment, tourism, and industries. The youth leaders must talk to each other on a frequent basis and especially those youths who want to work for the country on employment, against inflation and to save the Constitution.

We had no discussion on politics or elections because the political parties keep on talking about these issues. It was a much-needed meeting because both the families never had any animosity with each other," Aditya said. Aditya also stressed that he had invited Tejashwi to Mumbai. He will again visit Bihar in future.

Asked about who will lead the youth politics Aditya said that development is more important than leadership. “Tejashwi is doing great work in Bihar and we keep on talking to each other and I must tell you that he is a long racehorse," Aditya stressed.

Asked about the attack on north Indians in Mumbai with special reference to people from Bihar, Aditya said, “In Mumbai, we live in cordial relation with everyone and when Maha Vikas Aghadi government was there in Maharashtra for two and half years we ran the government as per the Constitution.”

Aditya was accompanied by his two Rajya Sabha members Anil Desai and Priyanka Chaturvedi. Attacking the BJP-led NDA government at Centre Tejashwi on other hand said that the major challenge before them is to protect the Constitution and democracy in the country.

Tejashwi also praised Aditya stressing that when youths become part of the policy-making and decision making then it is always a matter of pride and happiness. “The nation saw how the BJP used the money power and investigative agencies in Maharashtra. We also taught a lesson to the BJP in Bihar. However, our only agenda is to maintain peace and harmony in the country and to usher in development.

We must have a debate on the issue of development and as a youth leader I am sure that Aditya will take everyone together as far as unity is concerned among the opposition,” Tejashwi asserted.

Patna-based political expert Dr Sanjay Kumar said that the motive behind Aditya Thackeray meeting Tejashwi Yadav is the upcoming BMC election in Mumbai to galvanise the votes of north Indians which are around 50 lakh in number. “The main reason behind the meeting is the BMC election and getting the votes of north Indians in large numbers in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena is now divided into two parts and Aditya Thackeray also knows that he does not have that hold and strength in Mumbai which used to be when Shiv Sena was one party. One part of the Shiv Sena has gone with BJP and Aditya has this plan that if he will get the support of north Indians then change can be brought. Tejashwi will not only represent Biharis in greater Mumbai but also the entire north Indian people,” Sanjay said.

He further said, “Aditya met Tejashwi to get the upper hand in the BMC election with an aim to please the north Indian vote bank. Whenever two politicians meet there is always politics and he has given an invitation to Tejashwi to visit Mumbai. Tejashwi politics revolves around BJP in a similar way BJP is the biggest enemy of Aditya Thackery as well. If Tejashwi will expose BJP in Maharashtra he will get the support of north Indians.”