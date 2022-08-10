Patna: After the Bihar Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were sworn in amid the political turbulence, new Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday claimed that Nitish Kumar was "under pressure" and a "conspiracy" to break his party was being hatched, so sensing the current situation of the country "we came up with this decision".

Tejashwi claims Nitish under pressure, list down govt priorities as he interacts with ETV Bharat

Talking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Tejashwi listed Padhai (education), Dawai (medicine), Kamai (employment), Seenchai (irrigation) Sunwai aur Karwai (listening and action), and all-round development as the priority of his government.

When asked about BJP's imposing allegations, Tejashwi said, "Those BJP people are big frauds. I don't want to comment on them, soon they will be disappearing from Bihar. Last time, I got a chance to work only for eighteen months, and in that span, we had done a commendable job and everyone knows it," he further added.

Tejashwi also termed this alliance as a "real alliance" and credited Nitish Kumar and his father Lalu Yadav for creating "Mahagathbandhan" (Grand Alliance). "This is the real alliance and there are only two people who created it, one is Nitish Kumar and 'Savior of the poor' Lalu Yadav.

Before taking the oath, I touched my mother's feet since my father was not physically present there. I made a video call to him and took his blessings. Whenever there is a new beginning, the blessings of elders should be taken and I did the same." On Rabri Devi's statement that his wife is very lucky, Tejashwi said in response that "it feels good when others praise us, but I should desist saying it"

Earlier, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time at the Patna Raj Bhavan. This came a day after major political turmoil in the state, after which Nitish broke the alliance of Janata Dal-United (JD-U) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and announced to form of a new “Grand Alliance” which includes Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other Opposition parties.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Tejashwi and his wife Rajshri, former CM Rabri Devi, and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav at Raj Bhavan in Patna.