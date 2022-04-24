Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA and party supremo Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav has allegedly slapped the party's former MLC candidate Anil Samrat on Friday and had expelled the leader from the Iftar party. Anil Samrat Yadav had contested the Bihar MLC election 2022 from the Arrah seat but was unsuccessful. Earlier, in 2017, RJD worker Sanoj Yadav had accused Tej Pratap of assault.

According to an eyewitness, Tej Pratap was upset with Anil Samrat for using abusive words against Tej Pratap on some digital media platforms. The eyewitness added that Anil Samrat responded in the same manner to the behavior of Tej Pratap and people present on the spot held them. However, due to the absence of any video of the incident, the matter did not come to the fore.

However, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari denied such an incident on Friday evening. He said, "I was at the Iftar party. I am not aware of any such incident."

Tej Pratap targets his party people, especially those close to Tejashwi Yadav, more than his opponents. Earlier, he had made many serious allegations against newly elected MLC Saurav Kumar."

The leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had organized an Iftar party at the residence of former CM Rabri Devi on Friday. Big leaders of many political parties including the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and Janata Dal-United (JDU) were present at the party. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also attended the Iftar party. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Ram Vilas MP Chirag Paswan, along with BJP leader, and Bihar government minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain were also present at the Iftar. Bihar Legislative Council leader and senior BJP leader Awadhesh Narayan Singh also reached Tejashwi's Iftar party.

