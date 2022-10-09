New Delhi / Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday walked out of the National Executive meeting held at NDMC Convention Centre here and alleged that his own party’s national general secretary allegedly abused him, his sister, and his personal assistant. The elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav claimed that he had called Shyam Rajak, RJD general secretary, to know about the schedule of the ongoing national executive meeting in Delhi.

Yadav also claimed that he has the call recording where Rajak is abusing him and Yadav will post the audio clip on social media if needed. Yadav further accused Rajak of being associated with BJP and RSS and said that such BJP-RSS people should be 'thrown out of the organization.'

RJD national executive meeting was attended by RJD President Lalu Yadav, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, former Union Minister Sharad Yadav, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Shyam Rajak, Uday Narayan Chaudhary, Shivanand Tiwari, and state ministers. State President Jagdanand Singh did not show up for the meeting and it is believed that he is not happy about his son, Sudhakar Singh's resignation from the Nitish cabinet while Sudhakar himself attended the meeting.