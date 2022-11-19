Dholpur (Rajasthan): A Tehsildar in Rajasthan ended his life by suicide on Saturday. Police sources said that his body was recovered from a forest in the area. They further revealed that the deceased has been identified as Asaram Gurjar (35), a resident of Ghadi Jakhoda village.

The farmers who took their goats to gaze in the forest found the body and informed the police. A police official said that Gurjar's family told the investigators that the tehsildar was survived by his wife and daughter.

He was recently transferred to Karauli district's Masalpur tehsil and he was very disturbed with frequent transfers. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital. Investigation is on to find out the reason behind the suicide.