New Delhi: Activist Teesta Setalvad has moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in a case wherein she is accused of fabricating documents in order to frame some high-ranking officials including PM Narendra Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots case.

The matter was mentioned before the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana-led bench on Tuesday. Earlier this month, the Gujarat HC had sought SIT's response on her bail plea and had listed the matter for hearing on September 19.

In the apex court, Teesta has sought expeditious hearing of her bail plea contending that the top court in its judgment had held that bail matters have to be heard expeditiously and yet the HC has given a date for after a month and a half. The matter will be heard on August 22 by Justice UU Lalit-led bench.