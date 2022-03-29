Karimnagar (Telangana): An eighth-class student died of electrocution while taking a selfie near the high tension wires at Thigalaguttapalli railway station in Karimnagar on Monday afternoon.

According to Ramagundam Railway Police, the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Salman Khan(16) resident of Sainagar in Karimnagar. He was studying in class VIII in a government school in the city and had reached the Theegalaguttapally railway station on a bicycle soon after his school was over. The railway police added that the Kachiguda-Peddapalli passenger was on the platform and Salman Khan climbed up the train to take a selfie but was electrocuted near the high-tension wires.

The deceased's father Sabir Khan runs a tiffin centre in front of the Karimnagar bus stand to feed the family. Police are investigating the matter.

