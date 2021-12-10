Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl died and five went missing after an auto-rickshaw carrying 12 members of a family, plunged into a stream in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday night. The three-wheeler fell into Beeraperu stream after it was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction on the bridge across the stream.

The family was on their way to a temple for a night halt. While four swam to safety, three others were rescued by the local people. Nagavali (14), one of those rescued, later died at a hospital. District Superintendent of Police Vijaya Rao said rescue workers resumed the search for five missing persons on Friday morning. Personnel from the Coast Guard and expert divers were taking part in the rescue operation.

The auto-rickshaw was pulled out of the stream with the help of a crane. The mishap took place around 9.30 pm. Streams and rivers in the district have been in spate since the cyclone in November when the district experienced heavy rain.

(IANS)