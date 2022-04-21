Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh):

A four-year boy was killed when a stray bullet hit him on his head at a pre-wedding Tilak ceremony at Farrukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night. The boy was identified as Dinesh. A probe has been initiated but no one was arrested so far in connection with the murder.

The incident happened at at the house of Kishan Pal Jatav Khimsepur village under Mohammadabad police station in Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh where a pre-wedding Tilak ceremony was going on. People in mood of jubilation started firing from their guns and the boy was accidentally hit on his head which caused his death. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but he died on the way.

According to the police the boy was the son of Tinku Jatav one of Kishan Pal’s relative who stayed in nearby Kuberpur village. The moment of celebration turned gloomy. Relatives were crying inconsolably.

Police rushed to the spot and a probe was initiated. The minor child has sustained gunshot injuries in his head and based on complaint further action will be initiated," said CO and Inspector, Dilip Kumar Bind, who was at the spot to investigate the matter.