Hyderabad: In a macabre incident, a girl murdered her mother at Chintalmet in Rajendranagar mandal on Monday. According to police, Nandini with the help of her beau Chotu eliminated her mother when she reprimanded her for going out with her boyfriend.

According to Rajendranagar ACP Gangadhar and CI Kanakaiah, a couple, who were staying in Chintamet, has two daughters and they married off the elder daughter while a 17-year-old younger one was staying with them.

Police said the girl reportedly fell love in with a boy, who also resides in the same locality. Parents came to know about her love affair and her mother reportedly warned her daughter not to move with the youth. On Monday, she told her not to venture out of the house, irritated over this, the girl called her boyfriend and strangulated her mother to death with the help of her beau in a fit of rage.

Later, she raised an alarm saying that her mother died all of a sudden. Police said her father was not there when his wife was murdered. But, her father and local suspected foul play and lodged a complaint with police. Based on their complaint, police registered a case and arrested the lovers. During their interrogation, they confessed to committing the crime.

