Shahjahanpur (UP): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly forced to drink acid in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur for opposing her neighbours from gambling late on Wednesday. The victim alleged that the gamblers beat her up mercilessly and then forced her to drink acid. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Shahjahanpur Medical College.

The case pertains to the Matani colony under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station. Police sources said that Jeetendra, the prime accused, is a neighbour of the victim adding that he used to call his friends every day for gambling. They further revealed on February 15, they were informed that the police have come. In order to escape the police, they ran towards the minor's terrace.

Also read: UP: Lakhimpur Kheri on boil after girl thrashed during molestation attempt succumbs

At first, the minor victim's brother tried to stop them from passing through their terrace but failed. The men started beating him up with belts. When the victim tried to intervene, they held her by her hair and beat her up mercilessly. The gamblers also hit her mother, alleged the victim.

The men then forcibly made her consume acid and left. The girl was rushed to Shahjahanpur Medical College, where doctors said her condition is stable. Dr Anurag Parashar of the Medical College told the media that a 16-year-old girl was admitted to the hospital. Her family members said that some men beat her and then made her drink acid. "The girl is undergoing treatment and we have kept her under observation, the doctor added.