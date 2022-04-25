Satara (Maharashtra): A 13-year-old boy died when his foot slipped and fell into a ravine while escaping for his life when bees attacked him. On the other hand, seven to eight villagers were injured after being bitten by bees. A procession of the village deity was taken out at Shivajinagar Hill in Satara taluka on Sunday. Suddenly a swarm of bees attacked the crowd. Therefore, to escape from the bees' attack people started climbing a nearby hillock.

While running, Someshwar's foot slipped and he fell into a nearby ravine. Villagers and Shivendra Raje Bhosale, a trekker, rushed to the spot, but the boy died on the spot. A case has been registered at Taluka Police Station in that regard. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital. It may be recalled that bees attacked four years ago during the procession in the same place. However, no one was killed at that time.

